FAST X Original Motion Picture Score Feat. Music By Brian Tyler Is Out Now

The the special video featuring "Move" was also released.

By:
How Rob Marshall's Theatre Background Brought THE LITTLE MERMAID to Life Photo 1 How Theatre Brought Disney's New THE LITTLE MERMAID Film to Life
Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Photo 2 Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & Photo 3 Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 4 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

Fast X Original Motion Picture Score, released TODAY digitally by Back Lot Music in association with Universal Pictures, features music by acclaimed composer, multi-instrumentalist, and conductor Brian Tyler, who has been part of the Fast Saga since the very beginning.

In addition to scoring six of the previous Fast films, Tyler has composed music for more than 100 feature films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Now You See Me, The Mummy, Crazy Rich Asians and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, among others.

Listen to the 35-track collection below. Watch the special video featuring "Move" below. Fast X, which was the #1 movie in the world after its opening weekend, was hailed as a “jaw-dropping ride” by DEADLINE and praised as “pure popcorn lunacy” by AP.

“The idea of creating an entire musical language for the Fast universe has always been something I have enjoyed because there is a constant evolution to the franchise, and the music I have created has evolved with the films,” Brian Tyler says. “The characters and storylines have gotten more epic, more dramatic, and more emotional.” In this interview with KCAL’s “The Morning Wrap,” he talks about how he sought to push the envelope with the score to match the film’s ambitious scale.

For Fast X, Tyler incorporates hip-hop, bass, hard-core drill, lo-fi, reggaeton, progressive hip-hop, IDM, metal, industrial and even modified psy-trance to create a dynamic score. He conducted the Philharmonia Orchestra of London, recording at Abbey Road Studios, and also used choir, analog synths, live drums, 808 drums, sub basses, hand percussion, guitars and so much more. “It is the most sonically complex sonic score I have ever created,” Tyler says.

Screen Rant said, “Fresh off his masterful score for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Tyler has created a bombastic score for Fast X that also adds fresh and new musical elements that fit perfectly with what has come before.”

“If anyone knows the musical world of the Fast & Furious franchise, it’s composer Brian Tyler,” observed Variety in this feature, which delves into how he created a surprising theme for the franchise’s new villain, Dante (played by Jason Momoa). Rather than booming with dark energy, the theme instead has an elegance, incorporating harp, bass and even chords from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” to create empathy for what Tyler calls “the coolest villain ever.”

Tyler’s accolades include 40 BMI Music Awards, three Emmy nominations, five ASCAP Music Awards and 12 Goldspirit Awards including Composer of the Year. He was awarded the highest honor from BMI, the Icon Award, in 2022 for his exceptional body of work and phenomenal success as a composer, orchestral conductor and music producer.

GRAMMY.com takes a look at highlights from his career – including playing with Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) in battles of the bands as teenagers, writing a theme for Kobe Bryant, and collaborating with Taylor Sheridan on Sheridan’s two acclaimed series Yellowstone and 1883 – in this recent feature. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

2
Scoop: HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, June 4, 2023 Photo
Scoop: HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, June 4, 2023

Get all the scoop on HOUSEBROKEN, airing on FOX on Sunday, June 4, 2023! Guest-Starring Cynthia Erivo. After Honey loses a clutch of baby possums she was supposed to be caring for, she and The Gray One set out on a nocturnal adventure to find them. Watch a video clip now!

3
Scoop: FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, June 4, 2023 Photo
Scoop: FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, June 4, 2023

Get all the scoop on FAMILY GUY, airing on FOX on Sunday, June 4, 2023! Family Guy retells three Oscar-winning stories: “Silence of the Lambs,” “American Beauty” and “Forrest Gump,” in the “Oscars Guy” episode. Watch a video clip now!

4
Scoop: THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, June 4, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, June 4, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE SIMPSONS, airing on FOX on Sunday, June 4, 2023! Michael Rapaport (Only Murders in the Building), and Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change (Ru Paul’s Drag Race) Make Guest Voice Appearances. Watch a video clip now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony NominationsPhotos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut DateRENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date
FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'
Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY Full Reunion Trailer
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series Video
Watch Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Reunite New Bravo Series
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD