FAST X Original Motion Picture Score Feat. Music By Brian Tyler Is Out Now

Fast X Original Motion Picture Score, released TODAY digitally by Back Lot Music in association with Universal Pictures, features music by acclaimed composer, multi-instrumentalist, and conductor Brian Tyler, who has been part of the Fast Saga since the very beginning.

In addition to scoring six of the previous Fast films, Tyler has composed music for more than 100 feature films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Now You See Me, The Mummy, Crazy Rich Asians and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, among others.

Listen to the 35-track collection below. Watch the special video featuring "Move" below. Fast X, which was the #1 movie in the world after its opening weekend, was hailed as a “jaw-dropping ride” by DEADLINE and praised as “pure popcorn lunacy” by AP.

“The idea of creating an entire musical language for the Fast universe has always been something I have enjoyed because there is a constant evolution to the franchise, and the music I have created has evolved with the films,” Brian Tyler says. “The characters and storylines have gotten more epic, more dramatic, and more emotional.” In this interview with KCAL’s “The Morning Wrap,” he talks about how he sought to push the envelope with the score to match the film’s ambitious scale.

For Fast X, Tyler incorporates hip-hop, bass, hard-core drill, lo-fi, reggaeton, progressive hip-hop, IDM, metal, industrial and even modified psy-trance to create a dynamic score. He conducted the Philharmonia Orchestra of London, recording at Abbey Road Studios, and also used choir, analog synths, live drums, 808 drums, sub basses, hand percussion, guitars and so much more. “It is the most sonically complex sonic score I have ever created,” Tyler says.

Screen Rant said, “Fresh off his masterful score for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Tyler has created a bombastic score for Fast X that also adds fresh and new musical elements that fit perfectly with what has come before.”

“If anyone knows the musical world of the Fast & Furious franchise, it’s composer Brian Tyler,” observed Variety in this feature, which delves into how he created a surprising theme for the franchise’s new villain, Dante (played by Jason Momoa). Rather than booming with dark energy, the theme instead has an elegance, incorporating harp, bass and even chords from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” to create empathy for what Tyler calls “the coolest villain ever.”

Tyler’s accolades include 40 BMI Music Awards, three Emmy nominations, five ASCAP Music Awards and 12 Goldspirit Awards including Composer of the Year. He was awarded the highest honor from BMI, the Icon Award, in 2022 for his exceptional body of work and phenomenal success as a composer, orchestral conductor and music producer.

GRAMMY.com takes a look at highlights from his career – including playing with Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) in battles of the bands as teenagers, writing a theme for Kobe Bryant, and collaborating with Taylor Sheridan on Sheridan’s two acclaimed series Yellowstone and 1883 – in this recent feature.