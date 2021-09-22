FANTASTIC BEASTS 3 Announces Release Date & New Title

Warner Brothers has announced that the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series, titled The SECRETS OF Dumbledore, will be released April 15, 2022.

The new release date announcement comes after the studio had originally announced that the highly-anticipated film would be released on July 15, 2022.

Variety has reported the official longline of the new film: "Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

The new film is set to star Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, and Mads Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald. Other cast members include Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, and Jessica Williams.

