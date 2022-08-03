Exclusive: Watch JoJo Siwa Attempt Shakespeare in New JOJO GOES Episode

JoJo Goes is a brand new series on Facebook Watch giving the world a glimpse behind the glitter into JoJo Siwa's evolving adult life. Hosted by Siwa, JoJo Goes gives the world a glimpse behind the glitter into JoJo's evolving adult life.

A childhood as a global icon means JoJo Siwa isn't used to a traditional classroom setting with fellow students. It also means she's had serious college FOMO! So now, JoJo's going to get a taste of campus life to see what all the hubbub is about and her best friend, Ezra, is enrolling along with her! What major will fit them best? And more importantly, where's the performing arts center?!

Watch an exclusive clip of Siwa participating in a Shakespeare theatre class as she and Ezra explore different majors below!

Some of the guests who will appear on the show include Olympian Misty May-Treanor and pro volleyball player Sara Hughes, DANCING WITH THE STARS pro Jenna Johnson, JoJo's bestie Ezra Sosa, and pop group XOMG POP! for a variety of adventures including the WeHo Pride parade, MLB Dodgers game, beach volleyball, summer camp, spending the day as a doctor, and more!

JoJo Goes debuts new episodes every Thursday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch. There are (8) episodes total. Episodes can be found here and on JoJo Siwa's Facebook page.

Watch the exclusive clip here: