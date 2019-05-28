Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Tracy Spiridakos

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

In this episode, Ilana chats with Tracy Spiridakos. Tracy Spiridakos was born in Canada and spent a portion of her childhood in her native Greece. Her family returned to Winnipeg but Tracy knew she wouldn't stay there long, eventually leaving solid employment at her parents Greek restaurant to move to Vancouver and pursue her dreams of acting.



She found success early on television series such as Supernatural and Being Human, but her breakout role was playing the lead role of Charlie Matheson on JJ Abrams' Revolution on NBC. Since then she has shown her comedic side in Showtime's Episodes with Matt LeBlanc, as a femme fatale on A&E's BATES MOTEL and has the mysterious ex-girlfriend of Lucas Till's "MacGyver."



Tracy currently stars as "Det. Hailey Upton" on the NBC hit show "Chicago PD". She lives in Chicago with her beloved Rottweiler, Nala.

