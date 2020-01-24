Ewan McGregor Says OBI-WAN KENOBI Script Issue is 'Not Really as Dramatic as it Might Seem'

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series from Disney Plus has been put on hold.

Disney Plus and Lucasfilm are attempting to retool the series, which stars Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role from the "Star Wars" prequels.

Only two scripts had been written for the project - but it's said that story became an issue. Lucasfilm is looking for new writers for the series.

Ewan McGregor addressed the issues when he recently spoke with Variety.

"I think we start shooting early next year as opposed to summer this year," McGregor said at the "Birds of Prey" fan event at Hollywood and Highland. "I think the scripts are great. They're in really good shape. They want them to be better. I think we keep our same airdate. All good."

McGregor insists that the issues are not as "dramatic" as fans are making them out to be.

"I didn't realize until we got here tonight and everybody is going, 'Oh, my god!'" he said. "But it's not really as dramatic as it might seem."

Read more on Variety.





