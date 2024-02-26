Everything New On Max This March: What's Coming & Going

Max shares new programming coming to the platform this March, including the debut of the HBO Original limited series THE REGIME (3/3), telling the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

After not leaving the palace for quite some time, Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet) has grown increasingly paranoid and unstable when she turns to a volatile soldier, Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), as an unlikely confidant.

As Zubak's influence over the chancellor continues to grow, Elena's attempts to expand her power eventually result in both the palace and the country fracturing around her. The limited series stars Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant.

In HBO Original documentary A REVOLUTION ON CANVAS (3/5), a political thriller and verité portrait documentary, producers and directors Sara Nodjoumi and Till Schauder dive into the mystery surrounding the disappearance of more than 100 "treasonous" paintings by Sara's father, seminal Iranian modern artist Nickzad “Nicky” Nodjoumi.

Brimming with emotional undercurrents, A REVOLUTION ON CANVAS follows Sara as she traces a timeline of events, discovering her father's ongoing activism, his complicated relationship with her mother, artist Nahid Hagigat, and how the implications of his incendiary art impacted the trajectory of their family's future together.

HBO Original sports documentary THE LIONHEART (3/12), directed and produced by filmmaker Laura Brownson, is an intimate portrait of a family navigating the loss of legendary race car driver Dan Wheldon.

In 2011, the two-time INDIANAPOLIS 500 champion nicknamed “The Lionheart,” died in a horrific crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, shaking the world of motorsports to its core. Ten years later, his two sons, Sebastian and Oliver, supported by their mother and Dan's widow Susie, follow in their father's footsteps as they work through their loss the only way they know how – getting behind THE WHEEL to race.

Max Original drama series THE GIRLS ON THE BUS (3/14) invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities. The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record.

Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town – the battle for the White House.

Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer and comedian Ramy Youssef returns to HBO for his new stand-up comedy special RAMY YOUSSEF: MORE FEELINGS, debuting this March. Emmy Award-winning director Christopher Storer directs the special. The special from A24 was taped at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey in February.

The HBO Original comedy docuseries JERROD CARMICHAEL REALITY SHOW (3/29) centers on Carmichael's personal life, following him through encounters with friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection.

Warner Bros. Pictures' WONKA (3/8), from Paul King, David Heyman, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire and Luke Kelly, will make its streaming debut exclusively on Max. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, the film introduces audiences to a young Willy Wonka, as he becomes the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, with Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. The film also stars Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

In A24's DREAM SCENARIO (3/15), starring Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula, Dylan Baker, hapless family man Paul Matthews (Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli and producer Ari Aster.

This March, for the first time, Max will stream all the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship live games and studio coverage airing on TBS, TNT and truTV — including the NCAA Men's Final Four National Semifinals and Men's National Championship. See listings for full lineup. Titles Coming to Max in March:

More than 130 episodes of Looney Tunes will be added to Max on March 1, including Oscar-nominated “Mouse Wreckers,” “Greetings Bait,” Rhapsody in Rivets,” and more. The offering refresh also includes fan-favorites like “Rabbit Fire,” “Duck Amuck,” “A WILD Hare,” which featured Bugs Bunny for the first time, and “Porky's Duck Hunt,” the first appearance of Daffy Duck, as well as “One Froggy Evening” and “What's Opera, Doc?” As these episodes arrive on Max, approximately 130 other episodes will leave the platform.

What's Coming to Max in March

March 1

127 Hours (2010)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Bullet Head (2018)

Cabaret (1972)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Dear White People (2014)

Dope (2015)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Farewell (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: KING of the Monsters (2019)

Good Time (2017)

The Green Knight (2021)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hot Air (2019)

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Last Christmas (2019)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Lean On Me (1989)

Leatherheads (2008)

Love Beats Rhymes (2017)

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Nine Lives (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Ocean's 11 (1960)

Ocean's Eight (2018)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant (2016)

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She's Out of My League (2010)

Shut In (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Son of Kong (1933)

Still Alice (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)



March 3

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

The Regime (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)



March 4

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)



March 5

A REVOLUTION on Canvas (HBO Original)



March 6

My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)



March 7

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)



March 8

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy's Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: WHITE WATER (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Wonka (2024)



March 11

Lakefront Empire (HGTV)



March 12

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Lionheart (HBO Original)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)



March 13

Vacation (2015)



March 14

The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)

Justice, USA (Max Original)



March 15

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)

Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)



March 16

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)



March 17

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)



March 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)



March 21

Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)



March 23

Design Goals (Magnolia Network)



March 25

Lethally Blonde (ID)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)



March 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)



March 28

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)



March 29

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)



March 30

Guy's Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network) Bleacher Report Live Sports in March:

This March, for the first time, Max will stream all the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship live games and studio coverage airing on TBS, TNT and truTV — including the NCAA Men's Final Four National Semifinals and Men's National Championship.



The FIA WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP has extended its broadcast coverage with Max, which will show every round of the 2024 season including the 24 Hours of Le Mans for U.S. subscribers. Max will be the streaming home of the Official Prologue from Qatar, which marks the start of the new season on February 24, with Qatar 1812Km streaming on March 2.



Additional live sports coverage on the B/R Sports Add-On will include:



March 2

Road Cycling (Men & Women): Strade Bianche



March 3

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Los Angeles Kings, 3:30 p.m.



March 4

Road Cycling (Men): Tirreno–Adriatico (through March 10)



March 5

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): GP Monseré (Coupe de Belgique)



March 6

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche*, 9:30 p.m.



March 7

NBA: Miami Heat at DALLAS Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets, 10 p.m.



March 10

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 1 p.m.

NHL: Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m.



March 12

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): Ronde van Drenthe



March 13

NHL: Los Angeles Kings* at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.



March 14

NBA: Phoenix Suns* at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: DALLAS Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): Milano–Torino



March 15

Road Cycling (Men): Danilith Nokere Koerse



March 16

Road Cycling (Men): GP de Denain – Porte du Hainaut (Coupe de France)

Road Cycling (Men): Milano–Sanremo



March 17

NHL: New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 1 p.m.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights, 3:30 p.m.

Road Cycling (Women): Trofeo Binda

Road Cycling (Men): Koksijde Classic



March 19

College Basketball: Men's NCAA First Four (Schedule TBA)

Road Cycling (Men): Cholet Pays de Loire (Coupe de France)



March 20

College Basketball: Men's NCAA First Four (Schedule TBA)

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Minnesota WILD at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.



March 21

College Basketball: Men's NCAA First Round (Schedule TBA)



March 22

College Basketball: Men's NCAA First Round (Schedule TBA)

Road Cycling (Men): Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne



March 23

College Basketball: Men's NCAA Second Round (Schedule TBA)

Road Cycling (Women): Exterioo Classic Brugge-De Panne



March 24

College Basketball: Men's NCAA Second Round (Schedule TBA)

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins* at Colorado Avalanche, 2 p.m.

Road Cycling (Men): E3 Saxo Classic



March 26

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers* at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: DALLAS Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.



March 27

NHL: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m.



March 28

College Basketball: Men's NCAA Sweet 16 (Schedule TBA)



March 29

College Basketball: Men's NCAA Sweet 16 (Schedule TBA)



March 30

College Basketball: Men's Elite 8 (Schedule TBA)



March 31

College Basketball: Men's Elite 8 (Schedule TBA)

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks, 3:30 p.m.



What's Leaving Max in March

March 1

Elvis (2022)

Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen (2023)



March 5

12 oz. Mouse, Season 1-3



March 6

Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera (Quarantine Special) (2020)



March 7

Hit & Run



March 11

OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)

Own Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)



March 12

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)



March 14

Infomercials (2020 Additional Episodes)



March 15

The Grey (2013)



March 19

Amsterdam (2022)



March 20

Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season 1-2 (HBO Original)



March 29

Jack Stauber's Opal (2020)



March 30

The Promise (2017)



March 31

A Day in the Country (1946)

Across the Universe (2007)

The Animal (2001)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

The Big Wedding (2013)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Citizen Kane (1941)

Class Action (1991)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Control Room (2004)

Coraline (2009)

The Cranes Are Flying (1957)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Dutch (1991)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Firestorm (1998)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (1984)

Ghost (1990)

The Golden Child (1986)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harriet The Spy (1996)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

In Vanda's Room (2000)

Ismael's Ghosts (2018)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Johnny Dangerously (1984)

Late August, Early September (1998)

Lean On Me (1989)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Life As We Know It (2010)

Major Barbara (1941)

Millennium (1989)

Mon Oncle D'Amerique (1980)

My Life as a Dog (1985)

The Naked Kiss (1964)

Pépé le Moko (1937)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Post Grad (2009)

The Pyramid (2014)

Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Se7en (1995)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Smallfoot (2018)

The Soloist (2009)

Strange Days (1995)

Sunset Strip (2000)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Taken 3 (2015)

Tanner '88 (1988)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

Traffik (2018)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster) (2015)

Unfaithfully Yours (1984)

Upgrade (2018)

The Verdict (1982)

A Walk In The Woods (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)

Winter's Bone (2010)