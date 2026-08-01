Erin Brockovich Keeps Talking After REAL TIME Panel With Scott Galloway, Peter Hamby

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Erin Brockovich, the consumer advocate and environmental activist, continued a conversation started earlier in the broadcast in a new Overtime with Bill Maher segment, joined by NYU Stern professor Scott Galloway and journalist Peter Hamby. The segment, posted to the REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER YouTube channel, picks up after the main HBO program concludes, giving Maher and his guests room to keep talking beyond the show's usual timeslot.

Brockovich appeared on Real Time THIS WEEK as part of a one-on-one interview, with her background as founder of "The Brockovich Report" on Substack informing the discussion. Galloway, a bestselling author known for his book "Notes on Being a Man," and Hamby joined as part of the episode's panel roundtable, a recurring format on the show that pairs Maher's guests for wider-ranging debate.

The Overtime format allows the panelists to dig further into topics raised during the taped broadcast, often addressing questions or angles that did not make the final cut for HBO. As with other installments, this extended cut offers viewers additional unfiltered back-and-forth among the guests once the cameras keep rolling past the show's formal end.

The appearance follows the same structure detailed in REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets Guest Lineup, which confirmed Brockovich's one-on-one interview slot and Galloway's inclusion on the week's panel alongside the show's regular mix of monologue, interviews, and roundtable debate.

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