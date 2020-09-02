Episode One of DADS: THE PODCAST Premieres With Guest Conan O'Brien

Conan recalls what it was like to grow up with an "evil scientist" for a dad.

In the premiere episode of "Dads: The Podcast", hosts Rory Scovel and Ruthie Wyatt are joined by their podfather, Conan O'Brien! Conan recalls what it was like to grow up with an "evil scientist" for a dad. He also talks about why his own kids are totally unimpressed by their famous dad.

Over the course of the series, "Dads: The Podcast" explores many different kinds of parenting stories. John Leguizamo discusses seeing his son experience bullying at school, Sabrina Jalees describes the experience of finding a sperm donor as "destiny," David Cross talks about how growing up with an absentee father shaped the way he thinks about parenting, Roy Wood Jr. shares the challenges of trying to learn about his own family's history, and musician Mikel Jollett talks about how he escaped from a cult (yes, really). The stories on the show are as funny as they are real. This is a show for parents and non-parents alike.



Rory Scovel is an actor, comedian, and writer - but he's picked up a new title over these last few years: DAD. Each week he and co-host Ruthie Wyatt are joined by their hilarious celebrity friends to unpack the mysteries of fatherhood, parenting and the weirdos who raised us. Full of funny stories from your favorite performers, this is a show for dads and non-dads. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

