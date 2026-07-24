Coco Jones Performs 'HERE WE GO' Live on GMA Summer Concert Series

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Grammy-winning singer Coco Jones brought her song HERE WE GO to the GOOD MORNING AMERICA Summer Concert Series, performing the track live as part of the program's ongoing outdoor concert lineup. The performance gave audiences a full-stage look at Jones delivering the song in a live setting.

Jones earned her Grammy recognition as a recording artist whose profile has risen steadily in recent years. The GMA Summer Concert Series appearance places her alongside the major acts the program has featured as part of its annual warm-weather performance slate.

The live performance of HERE WE GO marks a notable public moment for Jones, giving the track a high-visibility platform in front of the GMA audience. Concert series appearances of this kind typically accompany active release cycles, and the performance underscores the song's current presence in Jones's set.

The GMA Summer Concert Series has drawn a range of artists to its outdoor stage this season, as reflected in recent GOOD MORNING AMERICA coverage featuring major entertainment events the program has highlighted in recent weeks.

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