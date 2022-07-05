Emily Trosclair Announced as Executive Producer of Film AWAKENED

Emily Trosclair, actress, producer and writer, best known for the films "Battle Scars," and the award winning feature film, "Railway Spine" has been announced as Executive Producer on the new film "Awakened." Trosclair was also both the writer and producer on a short titled, "Of Nature." "Railway Spine," directed by Samuel Gonzalez, Jr. won awards for "Best Narrative Feature," at the Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, "Most inspirational Film," at the Culver City Film Festival, "Best Drama Feature," at the Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival," among others.

Trosclair was cast in one of the lead roles as Jane and she was also an Executive Producer on the film. Additional top billed cast members include Kit Lang, Amanda Menneto, Arturo Castro, Vince Benvenuto, and Illya Konstantin. Writers including Samuel Gonzalez, Jr (story), Michael Kuper and Kit Lang. The film "Railway Spine," was made to create awareness surrounding Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The film's IMDB page may be found here: Railway Spine IMDB.

Both military films in which Trosclair is attached as both an actress and producer, became passion projects for Emily, as her late grandfather served in the military. Trosclair spoke about the, "immense empathy she has for what many have endured to protect our freedoms." Trosclair was also the casting director and a producer for the film, "Battle Scars."

Emily Trosclair is a multi-talented producer, actress, and model of French, Puerto Rican, and Native American descent, who is originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, and now also based in Los Angeles. Trosclair's acting credits also include, "All About The Money," and "Smoke From All the Friction." According to Trosclair, her grandmother will always be her greatest inspiration. Trosclair is Chairperson of the Valley Village and North Hollywood Chapter of ALL, an organization based on inspiring and encouraging others worldwide to reach their full potential, and to empower. Emily Trosclair IMDB. Emily Trosclair is on Instagram at emily.trosclair88.