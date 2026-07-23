Elliot Page Visits THE DAILY SHOW to Discuss Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY

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Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page sat down with Desi Lydic on THE DAILY SHOW to talk about his role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film THE ODYSSEY. The conversation covered Page's firsthand observations of Nolan's approach to filmmaking, the physical challenges of production, and what the film aims to accomplish for theatrical audiences.

Page told Lydic that he first noticed Nolan's deep commitment to storytelling while working with the director on INCEPTION, an experience that clearly shaped his understanding of what to expect on a Nolan set. That context carried into his work on THE ODYSSEY, where he described filming under extreme weather conditions as part of a production built around an extraordinary cast and crew.

A recurring theme in Page's conversation with Lydic was the film's ambition to bring audiences back to theaters. He framed THE ODYSSEY as a project designed with that goal in mind, pointing to the scale of the production and the collaborative effort behind it. The physical demands of the shoot have come up across the film's press circuit: Matt Damon previously told SiriusXM that filming action sequences in period-accurate sandals left much of the cast dealing with significant back pain, describing it as a heavy Advil movie during the weeks of action shooting.

THE DAILY SHOW airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+.

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