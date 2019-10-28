Elizabeth Taylor Biopic Casts Rachel Weisz as Lead

See-Saw Films' "A Special Relationship," the upcoming biopic on Elizabeth Taylor, has brought on Rachel Weisz to star.

According to Variety, the story of Taylor's journey from actress to activist will be told through the lens of her friendship with her assistant Roger Wall.

Additional casting has yet to be announced for the production.

The female duo Bert&Bertie will be directing the screenplay written by Academy Award-winner Simon Beaufoy.

Simon Gillis and Danny Perkins are executive producing along with trustees of the Elizabeth Taylor Estate/House of Taylor Trust, Barbara Berkowitz and Tim Mendelson. Iain Canning and Emile Sherman are producing.

Weisz made her Broadway debut in the 2013 revival of "Betrayal" as Emma. She was last seen on the stage in the Off-Broadway production of "Plenty" at the Public Theatre in 2016.

This story was originally reported by Variety and can be read here.





