Elizabeth Banks Podcast 'My Body, My Podcast' Coming Soon

Elizabeth Banks believes that sex education is a lifelong pursuit that when done well, has the power to transform lives and society itself. My Body, My Podcast is her continuing pursuit of that education and she would love you to join.

In My Body, My Podcast, Banks seamlessly blends autobiography and information to create an open space to talk about all things sex and sexuality. Throughout, you'll hear personal stories from Banks' life, confronting important and difficult questions.

She turns to guests close to the subject matter - therapists, researchers, activists, parents, and friends such as Laverne Cox, Chelsea VonChaz, Dr. Amy Schalet, Peggy Orenstein, Lindy West, Jameela Jamil, Nadia Bolz-Weber, Pidgeon Pagonis, and more - to offer vital and refreshing insight.

The result is six intimate yet universal episodes of storytelling and conversation all in Banks' quintessential style - smart, playful, and honest, meaning you can expect both some hard truths and some hard laughs.

So come on in. We're talking about life, sex, and the pursuit of pleasure. Nothing is off limits, and all are welcome.