Elisabeth Moss Will Adapt the Upcoming Thriller MRS. MARCH for the Screen

Elisabeth Moss is set to lead a feature film adaptation of Virginia Feito's upcoming novel MRS. MARCH according to Deadline.

The details of the plot are still mysterious, but a brief synopsis seems to suggest that sometimes it's better not to know what people think about us. MRS. MARCH follows a wealthy housewife who despises the protagonist of her husband's latest novel - until she recognizes the character is actually her. It seems safe to speculate that she doesn't take the revelation well and it has a deep and lasting impact on her relationship and mental health.

There are many perks to being a creative genius with access to a wide selection of projects to choose from. One that we're particularly jealous of is that Moss has already had a chance to read the book before it hits shelves next August. She teased that she read the whole book in a single sitting because it was so "fascinating" and "deeply human." That seems like a ringing endorsement and luckily for audiences, Feito is on board to write the screenplay and executive produce.

Moss is no stranger to inhabiting characters who are tortured by men playing mind games, nor book to movie adaptations. One of her most powerful performances so far has been June Osbourne in the chilling adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel THE HANDMAID'S TALE. Moss also carried a modern retelling of H.G. Wells' THE INVISIBLE MAN through the real-life nightmare of movie theaters closing surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19. Audiences were willing to pivot to pay-for-streaming when quarantines began mid-run of the movie and the film ultimately pulled in $130 million.

Moss will also produce with Lindsey McManus via their company Love and Squalor Pictures alongside horror film giant Blumhouse. Carla Hacken (HELL OR HIGH WATER) and Bea Sequeira (THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) are also on board as executive producers. Having Jason Blum's name attached leads up to believe there will be at least some element of horror to this story.

