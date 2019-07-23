Eleven Arts Anime Studio Announces English-Dub Cast of Remastered MILLENNIUM ACTRESS

Fathom Events and Eleven ARTS Anime Studio will screen the new remastered versions of Satoshi Kon's classic film "Millennium Actress" on August 13th and 19th. The film will screen with subtitles as well as the English-dub.

Members of the dub cast include: Abby Trott as Chiyoko Fujiwara (Young) Erin Yvette as Chiyoko Fujiwara (Adult), Cindy Robinson as Chiyoko Fujiwara (Elder), Christian Swindler as Genya Tachibana (Old), Ben Diskin as Kyoji Ida, and Laura Post as Eiko Shimao.

This is the first time the film has been dubbed by a US company using US actors and the first time an English language dub will be released theatrically in the US. Eleven ARTS worked with VSI Los Angeles to produce this English Dub with Kevin Hoffer (Dubbing Director) and Carrie Keranen (Supervising Director).

Coming to over 700 cinemas nationwide this August, experience the gorgeous new restoration of what many believe to be the legendary director Satoshi Kon's ("Perfect Blue," "Paprika") greatest work, "Millennium Actress." Boasting countless awards, including the Grand Prize in the Japan Agency of Cultural Affairs Media Arts Festival, which it shared with Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away, "Millennium Actress" is a must-see for anime fans of all ages.

Leading event cinema distributor Fathom Events and Eleven ARTS, a Los Angeles-based distribution company known for bringing high-quality Japanese anime to North America. The film will screen onTuesday, August 13th, 2019 (in Japanese with English subtitles) - 7:00 p.m. local time and Mon., August 19th , 2019 (English dubbed) - 7:00 p.m. local time

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

When the legendary Ginei Studios shuts down, filmmaker Genya Tachibana and his assistant are tasked with interviewing its reclusive star, Chiyoko Fujiwara, who had retired from the spotlight 30 years prior. As she recounts her career, Genya and his crew are literally pulled into her memories where they witness her chance encounter with a mysterious man on the run from the police. Despite never knowing his name or his face, Chiyoko relentlessly pursues that man in a seamless blend of reality and memory that only Satoshi Kon could deliver.

ELEVEN ARTS Anime Studio is a Los Angeles-based distribution company known for bringing high-quality Japanese anime to North America. Eleven ARTS' anime titles include Digimon Adventure Tri. Chapter 1: Reunion, the Evangelion franchise, The Last Naruto: The Movie, Boruto: Naruto the Movie, The Anthem of the Heart, Sailor Moon R: The Movie, Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal Scale, LUPIN THE 3RD: The Castle of Cagliostro, A Silent Voice, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha: Reflection, Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern, Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms and Laughing Under The Cloud: Gaiden.

