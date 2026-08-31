Eldbjørg Hemsing Releases BRUCH Album with Oslo Philharmonic on Sony Classical

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Violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing's new album Bruch is out now on Sony Classical. Recorded with the Oslo Philharmonic under the direction of Gergely Madaras, the violinist presents Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26 alongside the Romance, Op. 85, originally written for viola and orchestra, as well as a new arrangement of In der Nacht, Op. 72 for solo violin and orchestra. The recording reflects Hemsing's long-standing engagement with one of the major works of the Romantic violin repertoire. She first performed the concerto with the Oslo Philharmonic as a child; now she considers her interpretation ready to be recorded.

'The Bruch Violin Concerto has been a lifelong companion for me—I have essentially grown up with this piece. What is remarkable is how many colours, emotions, and layers of meaning have revealed themselves to me over the years. I feel that I have now reached a point in my relationship with the work that justifies making a recording,' says Eldbjørg Hemsing.

Known for her expressive tone and technical precision, Eldbjørg Hemsing places the vocal quality of the work at the centre of her interpretation, clearly shaping its contrasting characters. In doing so, she emphasizes the particular balance between virtuosity and musical expression in Bruch's writing:

'What I love most about this concerto is its warmth and its deeply human 'voice'. Bruch understood the violin in a very natural way. The concerto is virtuosic, but the technical challenges are always in service of the music. That is what makes it so special to me: it allows the violin not only to shine, but truly to sing. Each movement opens up its own world. For me, the second movement is the heart of the concerto… full of tenderness and a sense of calm,' Hemsing explains.

The program is complemented by two works that further illuminate Bruch's lyrical sound world. The Romance, Op. 85, was originally composed for viola and orchestra; for this recording, however, Hemsing combines Bruch's own arrangement for violin and piano with the original orchestral score. Notably, the violin part fits the work exactly as written, without any transposition. The album closes with a new arrangement for violin and orchestra by Jan-Peter Klöpfel of Bruch's song In der Nacht, Op. 72.

Bruch by Eldbjørg Hemsing with the Oslo Philharmonic and Gergely Madaras is released on Sony Classical and will be available from August 28, 2026 as a stream and download in stereo and Dolby Atmos, as well as on 180g vinyl.

Repertoire

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 26

I. Vorspiel. Allegro moderato

II. Adagio

III. Finale. Allegro energico

Romanze, Op. 85 for Violin & Orchestra

In der Nacht, Op. 72 (arranged for Violin & Orchestra by Jan Peter Klöpfel)

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