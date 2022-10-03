El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by pop culture outlet Nerdist for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 10. All tickets for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" are on sale now.

The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Double Feature will start at 12:00pm. Tickets are $85 and include an exclusive mini poster, snap back hat, collectible coin, event credential, Bashenga popcorn vessel with 64oz popcorn and 20oz bottled beverage.

The fan event screenings will take place at 7:00pm and 11:00pm, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening costs $60.

Attendees at the 7:00pm "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Fan Event will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.

Attendees at the 11:00pm "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Fan Event will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, Celebrate: Wakanda Coca-Cola® Can, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.

Daily showtimes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" starting November 11 are 11:00am, 3:00pm, 7:00pm and 11:05pm. Showtimes are subject to change.

Guests are invited to arrive early to view a display of costumes from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Fans are also encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Marvel characters.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for children and seniors. A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available on November 16 at 7pm and an open caption screening is available on November 19 at 3pm.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

Photo Credit: ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.