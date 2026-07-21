PLURIBUS Season 1 Bloopers Arrive on Apple TV

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Apple TV posted the Season 1 blooper reel for PLURIBUS, the science fiction series starring Emmy Award nominee Rhea Seehorn, giving viewers an off-script look at the cast between takes. The clip arrives as the show continues streaming on the platform following its first-season run.

PLURIBUS is a genre-bending series created by BREAKING BAD creator Vince Gilligan and centers on what the series describes as the most miserable person on Earth, who must save the world from happiness. The ensemble cast includes Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vesga, and guest stars Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte. The series has drawn comparisons to other Apple TV sci-fi titles including SEVERANCE, DARK MATTER, and SILO.

Apple TV has confirmed that a second season of PLURIBUS is in the works. The show launched to enough attention that it opened PaleyFest LA 2026, with Seehorn, Wydra, Vesga, and Schutte appearing at the Dolby Theatre for a screening and panel discussion alongside executive producer and writer Gordon Smith and co-executive producer and writer Jenn Carroll.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the PaleyFest LA 2026 opening night panel for PLURIBUS, which brought together the cast and creative team for a conversation moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown.

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