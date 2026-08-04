EVIL LARRY to Meet Fans at Catsbury Park Cat Convention

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Catsbury Park, a nonprofit cat rescue organization based in Asbury Park, New Jersey, has added viral internet meme EVIL LARRY to the guest lineup for its upcoming Cat Convention at Bell Works in Holmdel. Evil Larry, also known as Dexter, gained widespread attention online after amassing hundreds of millions of views on Instagram and billions of hits on his signature meme image. His appearance will mark his first-ever meet-and-greet with fans, scheduled for the convention's second day.

The Catsbury Park Convention is taking place October 10–11 for two full days of feline fun at Bell Works in Holmdel. The beloved annual event brings together cat lovers from across the region for a weekend filled with adoptable cats, educational presentations, celebrity guests, interactive activities, shopping, and community. Attendees can browse a bustling Vendor Village featuring artists, makers, and pet-focused businesses, meet local rescue organizations, and learn more about cat welfare and adoption efforts.

Making his Catsbury Park debut this year is JERSEY SHORE comedian and content creator Drennon Davis, whose wildly popular 'Business Cats' videos have attracted millions of views and a loyal online following with their clever blend of comedy and feline antics.

The convention is also welcoming back Sterling 'TrapKing' Davis, founder of TrapKing Humane Cat Solutions and one of the nation's leading voices for Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), community cats, and equity in animal welfare. Through his advocacy, education, and outreach, Sterling has inspired countless individuals to support humane solutions for outdoor cats while making animal welfare more accessible and inclusive for all communities.

This year's special guests are set to offer expert advice, conversations, and experiences for cat lovers of every age throughout the weekend.

The two-day event will bring together adoptable cats, educational programming, a vendor village, and additional guests including cat behavior expert Jackson Galaxy, Adam Myatt, comedian and content creator Drennon Davis, and Sterling Davis of TrapKing Humane Cat Solutions. Proceeds from the convention are intended to benefit Catsbury Park and its rescue partners.

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