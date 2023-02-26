Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE, WHITE LOTUS, & THE BEAR Take Top Honors at 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) hosted the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Feb. 26, 2023  

The evening recognized influential film producers and entertainment icons with special honors including Tom Cruise with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures; Mindy Kaling with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television; Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy with the Milestone Award; and "Till" with the Stanley Kramer Award.

Presenters, honorees, and nominees at the ceremony included Angela Bassett, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Austin Butler, Billy Eichner, B.J. Novak, Bob Odenkirk, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Danielle Deadwyler, Dave Burd, Diego Luna, Eugenio Derbez, Hannah Einbinder, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jay Ellis, Kate Hudson, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Condon, Leslie Odom Jr, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Mo Amer, Monica Barbaro, Nicole Byer, Paul Dano, Robert Rodriguez, Ron Howard, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sandra Oh, Sherry Lansing, Stephanie Hsu, and Stephen Colbert among many more.

The complete winners list for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards is listed below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Producers: Jonathan Wang, p.g.a., Dan Kwan, p.g.a., Daniel Scheinert, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Producers: Guillermo Del Toro, p.g.a., Gary Ungar, p.g.a., Alex Bulkley, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

The White Lotus

Producers: Mike White, David Bernad, Mark Kamine, Heather Persons, John M. Valerio

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

The Bear

Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Christopher Storer, Hiro Murai, Rene Gube, Tyson Bidner

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

The Dropout

Producers: Elizabeth Meriwether, Katherine Pope, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Rebecca Jarvis, Taylor Dunn, Victoria Thompson, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Hilton Smith, Dan LeFranc, Amanda Seyfried, Hilary Bettis, Megan Mascena

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Producers: Whitney Hodack, p.g.a., Mike Farah, p.g.a., Joe Farrell, p.g.a., Lia Buman, p.g.a., Max Silva, p.g.a., Al Yankovic, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Producers: Tom Barry, Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay, Stanley Tucci, Francesco Ficarra, Shauna Minoprio, Robin O'Sullivan, Fiona Cleary

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, James Taylor, Jeremy Tchaban, Catherine Owens, Whit Conway, Kaye Foley, Laura L. Griffin, Christopher McDaniel, Kate Mullaney, Matt Passet, Megan Peck Shub, Wynn Van Dusen, Marian Wang, Charles Wilson

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Producers: Lizzo, Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman, Glenda N. Cox, Alana Balden

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Navalny

Producers: Odessa Rae, p.g.a., Diane Becker, p.g.a. & Melanie Miller, p.g.a., Shane Boris, p.g.a.

**The categories below were previously announced at the PGA Awards East Coast Nominees Celebration on February 21st, and the PGA Awards West Coast Nominees Celebration on February 23rd.

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

The Award for Outstanding Children's Program

Sesame Street (Season 52)

2023 PGA Innovation Award

Stay Alive, My Son

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)

The Producers Guild Awards are often a bellwether for the Oscars. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 23 of the 33 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The 2023 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Mike Farah, Chief Executive Officer at Funny Or Die, and Joe Farrell, Chief Creative Officer at Funny Or Die. The 2023 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is Director. The PGA Awards team also includes Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) managing sponsorship, and the PGA's PR agency of record, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis for PR.

Sponsors of the 2023 Producers Guild Awards include Cadillac, the Official Vehicle, Delta Air Lines, the Official Airline, Glenfiddich Scotch, and GreenSlate, a PGA Partner.

About the Producers Guild of America (PGA)

The Producers Guild of America represents over 8,500 producers. It is a non-profit trade organization that represents, protects and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media.

The Guild invests in its core values that benefit the industry at large. These values are rooted in facilitating employment of its members, advocating for sustainable practices in production that minimize human and environmental harm, ensuring a set culture that advances safety, and creating viable pathways into the Guild for the next generation of producers, particularly those from populations underrepresented in the industry. Year-round it hosts a number of educational, mentoring and professional networking programs, as well as industry events that honor excellence in producing.



share