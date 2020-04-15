ESPN Will Air Two Versions of Documentary Series THE LAST DANCE

To maintain the authenticity of interviews and footage throughout the upcoming documentary series "The Last Dance," ESPN will air two versions of the highly anticipated 10-part project about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. A version containing strong adult language will air on ESPN (TV-MA) while an alternate option edited for that language will air simultaneously on ESPN2 (TV-14-L).

The documentary series premieres on ESPN in the U.S. on Sunday nights over five weeks from April 19 through May 17. The series will also be available outside of the U.S. on Netflix. Release containing the full air dates scheduled can be found here.

The following parental warnings will appear at the start of each episode:

ESPN version (TV-MA)

The following program contains mature language. Viewer discretion is advised.

ESPN2 version (TV-14-L; Episode Four will be TV-14-DL)

The following program has been edited for mature language. Viewer discretion is advised.

There will also be two versions for weekly re-airs of the previous week's episodes so each time there is an episode containing strong adult language on ESPN, there will be a simultaneous version edited for language being offered on ESPN2 so that viewers always have a choice of which to watch.

"The Last Dance," directed by Jason Hehir ("The Fab Five," "The '85 Bears," "Andre the Giant"), chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years.





