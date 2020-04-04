EPIX Offers Free Access Through Apple TV

According to MacRumors, EPIX is offering free access to its catalog of movies and TV shows through Apple TV

EPIX is now listed under the "My Channels" section on the Apple TV app. Rather than offering an extended trial where users must sign up, the channel is allowing for free access with no subscription required through May 2.

Other Apple TV channels have extended free trials for new subscribers, including Showtime, A&E, Smithsonian, and more.

‌‌Apple TV‌ Channels are available through the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app on iPhone, iPad, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, Macs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio.

Read more on MacRumors.





