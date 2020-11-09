ELECTRIC JESUS Wins Three Awards at Orlando Film Festival

The coming-of-age music-comedy.

"Electric Jesus" - the coming-of-age music-comedy that follows the ill-fated journey of a never-famous 80's Christian hair metal band (316) who spends the summer of 1986 playing rock music meant to 'make Jesus famous' - has won "Best Picture," "Best Director" (Chris White) and "Best Supporting Performance" (Brian Baumgartner) at the 2020 Orlando Film Festival. The film is currently screening at film festivals across the United States.

Written and directed by Chris White, the film features Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), Brian Baumgartner (The Office), new/emerging stars Wyatt Lenhart (singer/guitarist), Will Oliver (lead guitarist), Gunner Willis (bassist) and Caleb Hoffmann (drummer) as 316, Andrew Eakle (sound man) and Shannon Hutchinson (preacher's daughter).

With an original score and music by Daniel Smith (Danielson Famile), fictitious band 316 plays an otherworldly mash-up of 80's hair metal and vacation Bible school that wears its teenage protagonists' hearts on its sleeve while rocking their socks off. The soundtrack will be released on JOYFUL NOISE Recordings in early 2021.

