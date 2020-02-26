E! Announces New Competition Series THE FUNNY DANCE SHOW

"The Funny Dance Show" premieres on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30pm ET/PT on E! during the new "Laughter Hours" programming block.

Creators and executive producers Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet will host the series.

Judges on the show include Loni Love (comedian and co-host of "The Real"), Allison Holker ("So You Think You Can Dance" and "Dancing with the Stars") and Justin Martindale (comedian and television personality)

Based off of Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet's live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store, "The Funny Dance Show" takes your favorite dance competitions and turns the genre on its head. The new series showcases what can happen when some of the funniest, and sometimes rhythmically challenged, comedians become dancing competitors. Regardless of whether they kill it on the dance floor, the end result is always a belly laugh of a story told through fancy footwork.

Each week two teams of comedians will work with professional choreographers and an entourage of backup dancers to try and perfect their steps ahead of a series of judged dance-offs. Come showtime, the comedians try not to literally break a leg while performing for a live club audience all in an effort to win $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

The teams taking to the stage include: Jessimae Peluso and Flula Borg vs. Candice Thompson and Maz Jobrani; Jade Catta-Preta and Marcella Arguello vs. Daniel Franzese and Irene Choi; Fortune Feimster and Willie Hunter vs. Fahim Anwar and Becky Robinson; Ron Funches and Blair Socci vs. Adam Ray and Brad Williams; Kel Mitchell and Carly Jibson vs. Yamaneika Saunders and Jeremiah Watkins, and more.

"The Funny Dance Show" is an Ugly Brother Studios production with Mike Duffy, Tim Duffy, Justine Marino, Heidi Heaslet and Rob Bagshaw serving as Executive Producers.





