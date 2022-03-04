DragCon LA 2022 Panels to Reunite the Casts of International DRAG RACE Seasons

RuPaul's DragCon LA is sashaying back to the Los Angeles Convention Center for three full days on May 13-15, 2022, and TODAY World of Wonder unveils the very first panel programming announcement for this year's convention.

Presented by RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions, RuPaul's DragCon LA 2022 will be the 10th ever in-person convention, and is the world's largest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag.

Each of these newly announced panels will feature cast reunions from fan-favorite series across the globe such as RDR UK vs. The World S1, RDR UK S1 & S2, RDR Down Under S1, Drag Race Canada S1 & S2, and Drag Race Holland S1 & S2. These panels will feature discussions with some of the fiercest, most iconic queens from the franchise.

She Done Already Done Had VERSUS: The Cast of RDR UK VS The World Season 1

Confirmed Talent: Janey Jacké, Lemon, Mo Heart, Jimbo, Cheryl Hole, Pangina Heals, Jujubee, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea

Serving Royal Tea: The Cast of RDR UK Season 1

Confirmed Talent: Baga Chipz, Cheryl Hole, Vinegar Strokes, The Vivienne

Bing, Bang, Bong: The Cast of RDR UK Season 2

Confirmed Talent: Tia Kofi, Tayce, A'Whora, Lawrence Chaney

G'Day, You Stay!: The Cast of RDR Down Under Season 1

Confirmed Talent: Art Simone, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield, Etcetera Etcetera

Queens of the North: The Cast of Drag Race Canada Season 1

Confirmed Talent: Priyanka, Jimbo, Lemon, Juice Boxx, Scarlett BoBo, Ilona Verley, Kiara, Tynomi Banks, Anastarzia Anaquway

Eh-Laganza Eh-Xtravaganza: The Cast of Drag Race Canada Season 2

Confirmed Talent: Kimora Amour, Oceane Aqua-Black, Synthia Kiss, Gia Metric, Beth, Kendall Gender, Eve 6000

Club Glamazon: The Casts of Drag Race Holland Season 1 and 2

Confirmed Talent: Janey Jacké, Sederginne, Vanessa Van Cartier, Envy Peru

The three-day RuPaul's DragCon LA features vendors, exhibitors, panel and Q&A sessions, plus appearances from drag stars including supermodel of the world RuPaul, recent season winners - Priyanka (Canada's Drag Race S1), Kita Mean (Drag Race Down Under), Lawrence Chaney (Drag Race UK), Symone (RuPaul's Drag Race S13), Kylie Sonique Love (Drag Race All Stars 6), Carmen Farala (Drag Race Espana S1), Icesis Couture (Canada's Drag Race S2), and all your other favorite dazzling queens from across the global award-winning "Drag Race" franchise including Aquaria, Mariah Balenciaga, Alaska, Priyanka, Tammie Brown, Kim Chi, Heidi N Closet, Divina De Campo, Eureka O'Hara, Gigi Goode, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, Pandora Boxx, Ariel Versace, Blu Hydrangea, Kahmora Hall, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Scarlet Envy, Nicky Doll, Vivacious, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Baga Chipz, Shuga Cain, Sasha Velour, the United Kingdolls, the Frock Destroyers, and more.

Additional talent will be announced in the coming months on RuPaulsDragCon.com. The Los Angeles event will include signings and meet & greets with your favorite Queens, fierce mainstage performances throughout the weekend, exclusive panels and programming, wig-snatching merch, immersive activations from RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and fan-favorite WOW Presents Plus shows.