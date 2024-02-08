Donnell Rawlings Comedy Special Coming to Netflix

Chappelle's Home Team - Donnell Rawlings: A NEW DAY premieres globally on Netflix, February 27.

Chappelle's Home Team is a series of stand-alone comedy specials executive produced by Dave Chappelle and featuring comedians chosen and spotlighted by Chappelle.The first special released as part of Home Team was Chappelle's Home Team- Earthquake: Legendary, which premiered in February 2022. Chappelle's Home Team- Luenell: Town Business was the second special, released in September 2023.

It's a NEW DAY and Donnell Rawlings is feeling good. Dressed in a blue suit, red socks, and lotioned ankles, he's here to discuss toxic relationships, traveling to New Zealand, aging, co-parenting and much more.

The special was filmed at The Hard Rock Cafe in New York City during the New York Comedy Festival in November 2023.

Rawlings' was previously featured on The Degenerates (2019) and Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special (2022).

Donnell Rawlings is a force both on and off the stage as a comedian, actor and podcaster and this year, Donnell is fire -- debuting his first stand-up special A NEW DAY on February 27th for Netflix produced by his long-time friend Dave Chappelle.

This is one of four specials Dave is producing for Netflix who stated, “I've been doing this a long time and comedians like Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career. Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment.”

Donnell first caught the attention of the industry while his fan base exploded with his hilarious sketches as Ashy Larry on CHAPPELLE's SHOW, but it was his critically acclaimed role as Damien "Day-Day" Price on HBO's THE WIRE that turned heads and legitimized him as a serious actor and catapulted him in the theatrical world.

Most recently, his role as Alvin in the hit STARZ TV series BMF and his unexpected return to the second season as well as his role as the snarky Mr. Earl in Adam McKay's acclaimed HBO series WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY grew his followers.

Donnell is also enjoying filming his podcast, THE DONNELL RAWLINGS SHOW, from his new home in Yellow Springs, Ohio which airs on the 5 top platforms and has reached over 5 million views. https://www.youtube.com/@TheDonnellRawlingsShow and has featured guests from Steve O to Chazz Palminteri to Rapper T.I.

After co-starring in SNOOP DOGG's F*CN AROUND COMEDY SPECIAL, Donnell joined DAVE CHAPPELLE AND FRIENDS at the Hollywood Bowl and performed his own solo show during last year's Netflix Comedy festival - he will return again this Spring to the festival and continues to tour with CHRIS ROCK & DAVE CHAPPELLE across the globe and headline at clubs and theaters across the country.

Besides his stand-out role on CHAPPELLE's SHOW, Donnell was lauded for his role as Dez in Pixar's blockbuster film SOUL. In turn, Donnell was honored with The Redd Foxx Award by The African-American Humor Awards in 2021.

Donnell was born in Washington D.C. and grew up in Alexandria, VA and served in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in South Korea and at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. in the late 1980s and early 1990s.