Dolly Parton to Reunite With Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin in GRACE & FRANKIE

Dolly Parton will join her 9 to 5 costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie.

The first four episodes of Season 7 are available to stream now on Netflix. The final 12 episodes of Season 7 (and the series) will premiere in 2022.

Production on the record-breaking series wrapped earlier this week. It was previously announced that with Season 7's final 16-episode order, Grace and Frankie, produced by Skydance Television, will make history as the longest-running Netflix original series ever, out of both comedy and drama, with 94 episodes.

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher, who all reprise their roles in the seventh and final season.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris return as showrunners and executive producers of the final season, alongside executive producers Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

Photo Credit Stacie Huckeba