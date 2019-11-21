Documentary RACE AGAINST TIME To Premiere Next Week

Imagine taking your 4-year-old to your doctor for a routine check up only to find out he has a rare disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy that effects boys between ages 3-5, and when asking the doctor how do we treat this, his response is "you can't... there is no cure"... Do you accept it or do you do anything possible to save your child's life. What would you do?



That's the questions and journey followed in the New York-based heartbreaking documentary, Race Against Time, by director Steve Stanulis that follows the path of the Raffone family, who at first were going to all kill themselves as an entire family, before coming across a possible cure for their dying child.



Steve Stanulis of Stanulis Films tells Broadway World exclusively, "It was an honor to work with the Raffle family and tell their story. Hopefully this will bring more awareness as well to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy."



The film, which also stars scenes with Charlie Sheen, Dr. Sam Chachoua, Bill Maher, Derek Rivers, Tylyn John and James, Karen & Jamsey Raffone, is set to premiere next Monday, November 25th across streaming platforms Hulu, Amazon, Fandango, Xbox, Google play , Apple, and Direct TV. The film is also up for Best Documentary at the the New York City TV Festival (NYCTVF).





Related Articles View More TV Stories