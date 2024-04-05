Docu-Series Featuring Ayanna Pressley In The Works, SHE DARED TO DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Executive Producers Abby Ginzberg (Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power) and Angela Tucker (Belly of the Beast) are currently in production on a documentary series about influential female politicians titled SHE DARED TO DREAM. The first film in the series focuses on Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Democrat representing Massachusetts’ 7th Congressional District who has given the film team unprecedented access to her life and work both in Boston and Washington D.C.

From a woman-owned business in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood to the Boston Latin Academy to a historic gathering of female lawmakers that included Massachuset Governor Maura Healey, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Pressley, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, SHE DARED TO DREAM reveals Pressley’s vision, challenges, and aspirations as a trailblazer in American politics.

Representative Barbara Lee, who was recently featured in the Netflix film Shirley, a narrative feature about her mentor Shirley Chisholm starring Regina King, serves as Creative Consultant on SHE DARED TO DREAM.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this project which will shine a light on women I’m privileged to work with every day, including my colleague and friend Ayanna Pressley,” said Lee. “Ayanna is an inspiring voice for the next generation in politics and this film will allow audiences to see the work behind the changes she is bringing to the American people as well as to her district.”

Co-Executive Producer and lead Director Abby Ginzberg said of the project, "The remarkable success of Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power, coupled with the release of the new Netflix film Shirley, underscores the enduring legacy of these courageous women whose voices continue to inspire and empower us today. The journey of Rep. Ayanna Pressley to Congress and her unwavering commitment to social justice make her a compelling lead for our series. Her voice, advocacy, and resilience will resonate deeply with audiences, particularly those passionate about women's empowerment, racial justice, and political representation. Ayanna's involvement positions SHE DARED TO DREAM as a platform for showcasing diverse voices and inspiring STORIES OF COURAGE and determination”

Ginzberg and Tucker have assembled a roster of accomplished female producers and Segment Directors, each bringing their distinct perspective and style to this female-led documentary series: Angela Tucker (Belly of the Beast) serves as co-executive producer while Joslyn Rose Lyons (Stand) is a Segment Director and the Impact Producer. Additional Segment Directors include Sabrina Schmidt Gordon (Documented, Victim/Suspect) and Tsanavi Spoonhunter (A Black Springs Homecoming: Finding History).