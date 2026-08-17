Disney+ and ESPN Executives Detail Streaming Strategy at D23

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At this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney brought together leaders from across Disney+ and ESPN to showcase how they are evolving the user experience and content strategy to meet fans wherever and however they watch. Executives were also joined by content creators to discuss Disney's approach to storytelling beyond traditional formats, expanding its global reach through locally relevant content, and reaching sports fans across the entire Disney ecosystem.

Vertical Video: Serving the Next Generation of Disney Fans

Fans are increasingly moving between screens and formats, and with the rise of vertical video, Disney is meeting them where they're at with Verts. On the ESPN App, Verts has become the primary driver of short-form video consumption, with more than 24 million total users generating over 1.5 billion minutes of time spent since its August 2025 launch. On Disney+, approximately 40% of mobile users have already interacted with Verts, with increases in average minutes per visitor, clips per session, and watchlist interactions since launch in March.

'There will never be a replacement for that long-form original content but what is interesting is the way that it is now being supplemented by the shorter form analysis, the clips,' said Erin Teague, EVP of Product, Disney Entertainment & ESPN. 'Similarly, there's no replacement for the live game. But the additional commentary and analysis around the game is just as interesting. And so the ways that we can merge those experiences to give people exactly what they want, when they want it in a split second, I think, is the challenge.'

Disney has an ambitious vision for how fans can engage with their favorite stories in non-traditional formats. The team is exploring ways to evolve Verts beyond content discovery, creating new opportunities for fans to engage through creator communities, original storytelling, microcontent, podcasts, and more.

Local Stories, Global Scale: Disney's International Originals

Disney's international content strategy is led by its local originals, a key driver of streaming growth globally. In fact, Disney plans to roughly triple the number of local original series on Disney+ over the next three years. Global leaders discussed Disney's approach to pairing internationally recognized brands and franchises with high-quality, culturally relevant stories, all created by local storytellers and supported by regional partnerships.

'What we're really looking to do is tell stories for local audiences and be hyper-local,' said Eric Schrier, President, DTC International Originals, Strategic Programming & Emerging Media. 'And we're going to be increasing that significantly to have local audiences have something that expresses their culture and their sensibility. And what's happened organically out of that local for local strategy is that those stories are now traveling back to other parts of the world.'

The conversation – which offered a sneak peek into some highly anticipated upcoming titles – highlighted the value of combining Hulu's global general entertainment offering with Disney's continued investment in authentic local storytelling.

Expanding the Field: Disney's Global Sports Strategy

Combining ESPN's authority in sports with the reach of Disney+, Disney is using live streaming, AI-powered personalization, interactive viewing experiences, and a strategic global rights portfolio to connect with younger and international fans. This includes the next phase of ESPN's direct-to-consumer strategy in the U.S., as well as bringing more sports and ESPN-branded content into Disney's broader ecosystem through Disney+ and ESPN+ including Formula E beginning in December. Speakers emphasized the future of sports viewing shaped by personalization and interactivity, with features like SportsCenter For You, StreamCenter, and Multiview reaching millions of fans across mobile, web, and living room devices.

The discussion also explored ESPN's expanding global strategy and its plans to bring more live sports and sports-focused content into Disney+, including select college football games and College GameDay simulcasts in the U.S.

'ESPN on Disney+ launched in Latin America about two years ago, and in Australia shortly thereafter, and recently, we launched in EMEA, as well as select markets in APAC. And we love that because it really does bring a new audience and an extension of our existing reach,' said Freddy Rolón, Head of Global Sports & Talent Office, ESPN.

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