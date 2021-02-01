Disney Seeks Dancers For New Film DISENCHANTED

Disney has put out a casting call, seeking performers for their upcoming film Disenchanted, the sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, starring Amy Adams.

Disney is seeking "technically trained dancers" to play characters ranging from age 18 to 60, in "all ethnicities, shapes and sizes."

There will be elements of ballet, waltz, and jazz, and male dancers should be able to partner with and lift ladies. Strong tap dance skills are also a plus.

The film will be shooting in Ireland, with rehearsals set to take place between March and May 2021. Shooting is scheduled for May-August, 2021 but is subject to change.

Those interested are advised to send a Dance CV, headshot, dance reel, location, phone number and email address to belinda.murphy@disneympp.com.

Read the full casting call below!