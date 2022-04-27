Disney Releases MOON KNIGHT Official Soundtrack

Moon Knight Original Soundtrack with score composed by Hesham Nazih is available today.

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Hesham Nazih is an Egyptian composer best known for his distinguished style that interweaves authentic melodies with contemporary music.

Nazih has built a 20+ year artistic career and has under his belt more than 40 award-winning soundtracks of blockbuster films that dominated the Egyptian box-office and achieved critical acclaim such as "Snakes and Ladders," "Ibrahim Labyad," "The Blue Elephant I" and II, "Sons of Rizk I" and II, and "The Treasure I" and II. His TV hits include "Friendly Fire," "The Seven Commandments," "The Covenant," and "Shahid's Every Week Has A Friday."

