Disney Channel Launches Digital Open Casting Call for Kids and Teens

Disney Channel has launched a digital open casting call for kids and teens as part of the network's ongoing initiative to discover and develop diverse young talent. The digital casting call, open today, will accept video submissions now through Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at www.Disney.com/disneychannelcasting.

Judy Taylor, senior vice president, Casting and Talent Relations, Disney Channel, said, "In our ongoing efforts to reach a broader pool of talent across the U.S., our digital open casting call allows parents whose kids aspire to be actors the opportunity to submit their child's audition right from where they live. This also gives Disney Channel a chance to potentially discover fresh, young and diverse talent who may not yet have agency representation."

Watch to Disney Channel Video Audition Guideline below!

To be considered, actors must be able to play ages 8-16 years old, and all video auditions must be submitted via www.Disney.com/disneychannelcasting. A brief scene and guidelines for the audition video are available on the site along with a step-by-step tutorial, featuring Disney Channel stars Issac Ryan Brown ("Raven's Home") and Kylie Cantrall ("Gabby Duran & The Unsittables"), giving tips on submitting the audition video.

As always, there is no guarantee of employment, and all video auditions must be submitted by a parent or guardian. Disney Channel is not affiliated with any acting school or acting workshop and will never require a fee to audition.





Related Articles View More TV Stories