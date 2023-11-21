Disney+ Cancels THE MUPPETS MAYHEM After One Season

While the 10 episode series was dropped in May, Disney+ never disclosed any streaming statistics for the series.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Disney+ Cancels THE MUPPETS MAYHEM After One Season

Disney has cancelled THE MUPPETS Mayhem after one season.

Deadline reports that the musical series joins other cancelled projects on the streamer this year, alongside The Spiderwick Chronicles, National Treasure, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Willow, Big Shot and Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

While the 10 episode series was dropped in May, Disney+ never disclosed any streaming statistics for the series.

After 45 years of rockin' out, The Electric Mayhem - Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet - goes on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

The first season of "The Muppets Mayhem," starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.



