Disney+ Announces Lineup For HALLOWSTREAM CELEBRATION

Disney+ is brewing up another year of spooky programming for Hallowstream with exciting new originals and beloved Halloween classics.

Beginning September 24, subscribers can enjoy all of their favorite Halloween-themed episodes and films in the new Halloween collection available on the streaming service. Disney+ will also debut three original programs "LEGO® Star Wars Terrifying Tales," "Muppets Haunted Mansion" and "Just Beyond" as a part of the All Hallow's Eve celebration.

Premiering October 1, "LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales" is a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy- just in time for Halloween. After the events of "The Rise of Skywalker," Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa's mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader's loyal servant, Vaneé.

The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special "Muppets Haunted Mansion" will premiere on Friday, October 8 on Disney+. The brand-new special will feature a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, all-new music and spooky fun for families to enjoy together. "Muppets Haunted Mansion" takes place on Halloween night, when Gonzo is challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth - THE HAUNTED Mansion.

All eight episodes of the supernatural anthology series "Just Beyond" will premiere on Wednesday, October 13 as a part of the Disney+ Hallowstream celebration. Inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine, the series tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond THE ONE we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

To kick off the celebration early, fans can watch "What If... Zombies?!"-the latest episode in Marvel Studios' first-ever animated series-premiering TODAY on Disney+. In this eerie episode, The Avengers are infected by a zombie plague, and surviving heroes must search for a cure.

In addition to the Disney+ original content premiering in October, the Halloween collection will feature a lineup of memorable films and Halloween-themed episodes from fan-favorite series. Subscribers can celebrate the spooky holiday at home with classic films including "Hocus Pocus," "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," "The Haunted Mansion," "Halloweentown," "Twitches" and many more. The haunting new Disney Channel Original Movie "Under Wraps" will also be available Friday, October 8 on Disney+.

Watch the trailer for the exciting month of new releases below: