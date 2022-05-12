Discovery+ Currently Working on Series, 'The Culpos'

Discovery+ is currently in production on "The Culpos" (working title), a brand new series following the head-turning yet relatable and self-made Culpo sisters who have graced magazine covers, newspaper pages and are all over social media, as they navigate their lives, loves and businesses together in Los Angeles. The series will premiere later this year.

"These three sisters are not only incredibly stylish and savvy modern women, they also carry a light-hearted sense of humor and vitalizing energy everywhere they go. Their joie de vivre is intoxicating and we can't wait to introduce a new side to this undeniably charming family," said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals.

Having amassed over 5.1M followers across Instagram, Olivia Culpo has asserted herself as a force to be reckoned with across the fashion, beauty, lifestyle and entertainment industries. Having grown up in Rhode Island alongside her tight-knit Italian family, she is now based in Los Angeles with her sisters Aurora and Sophia - as they navigate the competitive world of business and all-things content creation. There's no shortage of laughter and tears and sibling rivalry with these three- especially when it comes to their careers...or a stolen item of clothing. With the support from their brothers and parents, the series will follow the trio of sisters as they navigate through career highs and lows, love, heartbreak and major life-changing decisions. But, no matter how big the stage gets, the Culpos know, family always comes first.

The Culpos is produced by Propagate for discovery+.

