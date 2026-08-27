Diana Ross to Perform at Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

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Diana Ross will perform at Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions on Tuesday, September 1. The outdoor concert will feature six decades of Motown classics and solo hits performed live in Napa.

Upcoming Summer Sessions Lineup

Con Funk Shun with special guest Lenny Williams, with Vallejo funk originators and Tower of Power's lead vocalist opening the night — Sep 5

Babyface, 12-time Grammy winner behind Whitney, Boyz II Men, and TLC — Sep 6

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, raw and incendiary Blues Rock guitarist — Sep 12

Jon B., R&B legend, Babyface & Tupac collaborator — Sep 19

Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence — Sep 20

Air Supply: A Matter of Time Tour, 80's hitmakers with sweeping romantic ballads — Oct 9

BEAT: Belew/Vai/Levin/Bozzio, performing the music of KING CRIMSON — Oct 10

John Mulaney: Mister Whatever — Oct 17

Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions takes place at 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA 94559.

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