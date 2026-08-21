 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Dexter And The Moonrocks Bring 'Freakin' Out' To THE TONIGHT SHOW

The band delivered the track live for the late-night studio audience.

By:



Dexter and The Moonrocks brought their song Freakin' Out to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, performing the track live for the studio audience in a segment built entirely around the musical set.

The performance gave the band a national television platform to present Freakin' Out in a stripped-down format, with the segment focused solely on the live delivery of the song rather than an accompanying interview or conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

The appearance placed Dexter and The Moonrocks among the recent run of musical acts featured on the program, which has continued bringing artists into its studio for live performances in front of Fallon and the house audience.

The episode's focus stayed on the band's live rendition of the song, offering viewers a straightforward showcase of the track without additional commentary woven into the broadcast.

Recent Articles
Photos: DEXTER AND THE MOONROCKS to Release FRIENDS THAT I DON'T LIKE Album
Photos: DEXTER AND THE MOONROCKS to Release FRIENDS THAT I DON'T LIKE Album
8/19/2026
Michelle Pfeiffer Shuts Down Retirement Talk, Discusses MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES
Michelle Pfeiffer Shuts Down Retirement Talk, Discusses MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES
8/21/2026
Michelle Pfeiffer Faces Off Against Jimmy Fallon in Fast-Talking Jinx Challenge
Michelle Pfeiffer Faces Off Against Jimmy Fallon in Fast-Talking Jinx Challenge
8/21/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts