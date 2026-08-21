Dexter And The Moonrocks Bring 'Freakin' Out' To THE TONIGHT SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Dexter and The Moonrocks brought their song Freakin' Out to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, performing the track live for the studio audience in a segment built entirely around the musical set.

The performance gave the band a national television platform to present Freakin' Out in a stripped-down format, with the segment focused solely on the live delivery of the song rather than an accompanying interview or conversation with Jimmy Fallon.

The appearance placed Dexter and The Moonrocks among the recent run of musical acts featured on the program, which has continued bringing artists into its studio for live performances in front of Fallon and the house audience.

The episode's focus stayed on the band's live rendition of the song, offering viewers a straightforward showcase of the track without additional commentary woven into the broadcast.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...