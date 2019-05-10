Designing Women Awards to Honor GAME OF THRONES, ATLANTA, THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) is thrilled to announce the honorees for the 20th anniversary of its Designing Women Awards, co-presented by Variety, on Tuesday, June 11th at 7 PM for the first time at the prestigious Directors Guild of America Theater. Designing Women celebrates the alchemy of design, character and story by honoring distinguished costume designers, makeup artists and hair stylists in moving image media, and is attended by designers, actors, producers, directors, writers, and fashion industry leaders. The 2019 ceremony,hosted by comedian Zainab Johnson (Last Comic Standing, Late Night with Seth Meyers), will feature costume displays from GAME OF THRONES and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The 2019 Designing Women honorees include the talented women behind some of the most groundbreaking television productions in recent years:

Costume Designer Michele Clapton (Game of Thrones, The Crown)

Hair Stylist Shunika Terry (Atlanta, House of Cards, First Wives Club, Shaft)

Makeup Artist Riccie Johnson (makeup artist for 60 Minutes' entire 50-year run)

Costume Designer Donna Zakowska, Makeup Department Head Patricia Regan,and Hair Department Head Jerry DeCarlo from the smash-hit The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will receive the Variety Ensemble Award, along with their full design teams.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Marin Hinkle and Caroline Aaron will present the Variety EnsembleAward to their design colleagues. Award-winning legendary television journalist Lesley Stahl will present to longtime collaborator makeup artist Riccie Johnson. Additional presenters will be added to the star-studded lineup over the coming weeks.

"We are honored to recognize the creative talent of Michele Clapton, Shunika Terry, Riccie Johnson and the team from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. All of the talent being recognized at Designing Women 2019 transport audiences to foreign landsand different eras with their unique artistic stamp," said Cynthia Lopez, Executive Director of NYWIFT. "Reflecting on the last 20 years of honorees, the evolution of new and engaging content and design has redefined 'television' and this year's honorees are innovative examples of what happens when a network or distributor like HBO or Amazon supports women creatives - the results are stellar."

"We are proud to continue the tradition of Designing Women and its one-of-a-kind mission to exclusively honor those behind the scenes and their craftsmanship," said NYWIFT Board President Simone Pero. "These roles - vital to any production - have frequently been filled by women and often go unrecognized. A large part of NYWIFT's 41-year mission has been to ensure women at all levels and in all positions of the industry get the acknowledgement and celebration they deserve."

Award presentations by celebrity guests are accompanied by video interviews of the honorees and clips illustrating their work. At a reception following the awards ceremony, costumes, sketches, posters and stills illustrating the work of the honorees are displayed.

Designing Women was established by NYWIFT in 2000. Past honorees have included designers from television shows including Mad Men, Empire, The Good Wife, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK and films including Titanic, BlackKklansman, Hidden Figures, Chicago and more.





