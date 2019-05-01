Dennis Quaid, Kiefer Sutherland to Headline the 2019 National Memorial Day Parade

Today, which marks the first day of Military Appreciation Month, the American Veterans Center announced that the 15th annual NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE will take place on Monday, May 27th at 2PM (EST) along Constitution Avenue in our nation's capital. The parade will include musical performances by country star Justin Moore, critically acclaimed actors turned critically acclaimed musicians Dennis Quaid and Kiefer Sutherland, and the season 16 winner of NBC's The Voice, in the winner's first concert performance following the show's season finale.

The parade will be hosted by Natalie Morales (NBC News) and Kyra Phillips (ABC News) and will be televised on local network affiliates across the U.S. and overseas to our troops on the American Forces Network. It will also be livestreamed online at YouTube.com and Military.com. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of Americans will line the National Mall to pay tribute to those who have served and sacrificed for our country, including veterans and active duty military personnel, historical re-enactors, marching bands, musical performers, and celebrity supporters of our troops, such as award-winning actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna, celebrity chef Robert Irvine, MISS USA 2019 (to be crowned on May 2nd), and many more.

This year's parade will commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history. It will also feature surviving members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, who were the only battalion of African-American women to deploy overseas during World War II. The American Veterans Center re-introduced the tradition of a Memorial Day parade along Constitution Avenue in 2005, decades after it had faded away during the Second World War. It has since grown into the largest Memorial Day commemoration in the country.

"In its 15th year, The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE has become a holiday staple. It is a great opportunity for Americans to take a moment to unite around THE BRAVE men and women who sacrificed everything to ensure our freedom," said Tim Holbert, Senior Vice President of American Veterans Center. "The parade, which is a moving timeline of America's military history, honors those who have served to protect our country, especially our fallen heroes, from THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION to today."

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY PARADE will commence at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 7th Street, NW. It will proceed west down Constitution Avenue, ending just past The White House and the National World War II Memorial at 17th Street. Participants will pass by the nation's monuments, memorials, and museums, and will be greeted by hundreds of thousands of spectators waving flags and cheering for our country's heroes.





