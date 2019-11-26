Dennis Quaid, Josh Groban, Michael Eric Dyson Guest on THE VIEW Next Week

Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.

Scheduled guests for the week of DEC. 2 - 6 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, Dec. 2 - Yvette Nicole Brown guest co-hosts; The Political View with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Tuesday, Dec. 3 - Ronan Farrow guest co-hosts; Dennis Quaid ("Merry Happy Whatever")

Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Michael Eric Dyson ("JAY-Z: Made in America")

Thursday, Dec. 5 - Bari Weiss guest co-hosts; Josh Groban ("Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show")

Friday, Dec. 6 - Day of Hot Topics





Related Articles View More TV Stories