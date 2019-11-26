Dennis Quaid, Josh Groban, Michael Eric Dyson Guest on THE VIEW Next Week

Scheduled guests for the week of DEC. 2 - 6 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, Dec. 2 - Yvette Nicole Brown guest co-hosts; The Political View with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Tuesday, Dec. 3 - Ronan Farrow guest co-hosts; Dennis Quaid ("Merry Happy Whatever")

Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Michael Eric Dyson ("JAY-Z: Made in America")

Thursday, Dec. 5 - Bari Weiss guest co-hosts; Josh Groban ("Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show")

Friday, Dec. 6 - Day of Hot Topics



