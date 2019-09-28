Deborah Chow Will Direct Upcoming Disney+ Obi Wan Kenobi Series

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series from Disney+ has found its director! According to Engadget, while the series does not have an official name or release date yet, it has found its director in Deborah Chow.

Chow has previously worked on Disney+'s other Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, which is currently in post-production and working on a second season.

"We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga," said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. "Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I'm absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story."

Chow's previous work includes episodes for Marvel's Jessica Jones and Iron Fist, as well as for Amazon Prime's The Man in the High Castle, among other shows.

Disney+ will be available starting on November 12th for $7 a month, and it has already started taking sign-ups.

Read more on Engadget.





