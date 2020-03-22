Debi Mazar Reveals She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Debi Mazar has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She took to Instagram to assure fans that she is okay, and to describe her symptoms. She reports, "Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough."

"One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal," she writes. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough. I can breath, and I'm going to heal here, in my own home!"

Read her full post in the caption below:

Mazar is an American actress and television personality, best known for her role as Maggie Amato on TV Land's Younger. She began her career with supporting roles in Goodfellas (1990), Little Man Tate (1991) and Singles (1992), followed by lead roles on the legal drama series Civil Wars and L.A. Law.

Beginning in 2014, she has had a starring role in the Cooking Channel series Extra Virgin, along with her husband Gabriele Corcos. She is also known for her role as press agent Shauna Roberts on the HBO series Entourage.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You