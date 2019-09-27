David Strathairn Will Star in NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Deadline reports that Oscar nominee David Strathairn has joined the star-studded cast of Guillermo Del Toro's highly-anticipated film "Nightmare Alley."

Bradley Cooper stars in the film, alongside Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, and Cate Blanchett.

The film is an adaptation of a 1946 novel by William Lindsay. It is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist in order to swindle the rich. Things go south for the poor sap when he is out-hustled by the woman.

Strathairn plays the alcoholic husband of Collette's character, a mentalist named Zeena who ends up mentoring Cooper's character.

