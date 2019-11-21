Danny Trejo, Billy Zane Lead THE PROTECTOR

Deadline reports that Danny Trejo, Billy Zane, Randy Couture, and James Russo will star in a new action film from director Justin Lee.

The film is called "The Protector." Daemon Hillin, Justin Lee, and Melanie Young produce.

Ed Morrone plays Mickey Rome, an ageing protection specialist who is ready to holster his guns and head for retirement. When the agency he works for demands one last job be done, Mickey obliges and is sent to Central America to watch a husband and wife who have stolen $8m from a ruthless crime family.

"This movie is a fun throwback to films from the '80s like Lethal Weapon, Midnight Run and 48 Hours. It has action. It has comedy. It has dark moments. It was such a joy to get to work in a space I love so much with phenomenal talent. I can't wait for everyone to see Ed Morrone as Mickey," said director Lee.

Read the original story on Deadline.





