Danica McKellar and Victor Webster Preview HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES PREVIEW SPECIAL

Danica McKellar ("A Valentine's Match") and Victor Webster ("Hearts of Winter") join up to share a sneak look at the next installment of "Matchmaker Mysteries" and the network's other upcoming movies in the "2020 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Preview Special," premiering Saturday, March 21 (11:00 p.m. ET/PT).

In this half-hour special, McKellar and Webster will preview: Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha in "Mystery 101: An Education in Murder," premiering Sunday, March 29 (9 p.m. ET/PT); Taylor Cole and Stephen Huszar in "Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder," premiering Sunday April 5 (9 p.m. ET/PT); and Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter and Marilu Henner in "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek" premiering Sunday, April 12 (9 p.m. ET/PT).

Lastly, McKellar and Webster will give an inside look at the second installment of their latest "Matchmaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance," from executive producer Patti Stanger ("The Millionaire Matchmaker"), premiering Saturday, April 25 (9 p.m. ET/PT).





