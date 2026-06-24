DUTTON RANCH Renewed for a Second Season at Paramount

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Dutton Ranch, the Paramount+ original series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, has been renewed for a second season. The first season has broken records, marking the biggest Original Series launch in Paramount+ history by amassing 12.9 million viewers globally in the 7 days following its premiere.

The series also delivered 2.9 million total viewers during its two-episode debut on Paramount Network on May 15, MAKING IT the biggest series premiere on cable since 2023. With 1.85 million viewers for the premiere telecast alone, Dutton Ranch also ranked as the #1 cable entertainment telecast among both adults 18-49 and total viewers. Dutton Ranch was also the #1 streaming series according to Nielsen based on average audience for the week of May 11, according to preliminary data.

In season one, as Beth and Rip fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Montana - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul. New episodes of Dutton Ranch release weekly on Fridays, with the season finale debuting on Friday, July 3.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the debut season also stars Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, and Academy Award nominees Ed Harris and Annette Bening. The nine-episode first season is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, the studios that brought you Yellowstone.

Season one, from executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan, was based on characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Dutton Ranch is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Keith Cox. In addition to executive producing, Voros also directed multiple episodes of season one, including the premiere episodes and the season finale. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham also served as directors this season.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

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