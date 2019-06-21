DRESSING FUNNY with Tan France Launches on Netflix Today

Dressing Funny launches today exclusively on Netflix is a Joke.

Watch the first episode below!

The series features Queer Eye's style expert Tan France with top comedians, helping them break out of their funny comfort zone to find style that delivers more than just a punch line.

Dressing Funny marks the first original social series for Netflix is a Joke Each episode ranges from 10-15 minutes.

Episodes will be available on Netflix's main Youtube and all Netflix is a Joke social channels including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Episode Order:

John Mulaney Friday 6/21

Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg Monday 6/24

Ali Wong Thursday 6/27

Miranda Sings Thursday 7/4

Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch Thursday 7/11

Pete Davidson Thursday 7/18

Netflix Is A Joke is Netflix's multi-platform comedy brand, where fans of stand-up, sketch comedy, and anything in-between can find their new favorite inside joke. We believe comedy is a space where every voice can and should be heard, which is why we celebrate our comedians in all they do by breaking comedy news, creating original content, and attending festivals around the world. Search 'Netflix Is A Joke' on your Netflix for stand-up recommendations and follow @netflixisajoke for all things comedy.





