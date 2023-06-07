DR PIMPLE POPPER Returns to TLC in June 21

Beginning June 21 at 9pm ET/PT, ten brand new episodes of Dr Pimple Popper will start airing on TLC.

TLC’s Dr Pimple Popper will be popping all summer long! Beginning June 21 at 9pm ET/PT, ten brand new episodes of Dr Pimple Popper will start airing on TLC.

Renowned dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee is no stranger to unusual skin issues, and in this new crop of episodes we see even more extreme cases and experience life-changing stories. In one case, large, painful keloids on a trans woman’s ears are keeping her from completing THE JOURNEY she set out on over a year ago.

In another case, 8-year-old Wynter can’t stop scratching her arms and legs. But after meeting Dr. Lee, the two bond over having eczema in common. Also this season, Dr. Lee meets Dan, her tallest patient ever at 6’6” who has Pilar cysts covering the top of his head. Through it all, Dr. Lee’s life’s work continues to be more than skin deep – she jumps at every challenge with a smile and a love for her patients and their skin.

For those who have lost all hope for any chance at a normal life — DR. PIMPLE POPPER is here. Join the conversation using #DrPimplePopper. DR. PIMPLE POPPER is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.

“My Demon Bumps” - airs Wednesday, June 21 @ 9pm ET/PT on TLC 

Nearly half of Elyse’s body is covered in a mystery rash that emits an odor “like hot garbage” and burns all over. In another case, Terry gets in hot water when people think the bulge at his waist is smuggled contraband rather than a huge lipoma.

“Troop Lipoma Hills” - airs Wednesday, June 28 @ 9pm ET/PT on TLC 

More than two years ago, Dr. Lee duetted a TikTok Krystal posted about her giant forehead cyst. As fate would have it, the two meet again - this time in Dr. Lee’s office. Also, Keven’s lipoma is in one of the most unfortunate places a lump could ever grow and requires Dr. Lee to get creative during her attempt to remove it. 



