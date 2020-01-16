DISABILITY MONOLOGUES Documentary Will Premiere on BBC America

BBC AMERICA has announced a new series of powerful short films, Disability Monologues (wt), focusing on challenging and changing the perception of disability. Writer and performer Mat Fraser (His Dark Materials, American Horror Story) will curate the six, 15-minute works, to be performed by himself, poet and playwright Jackie Hagan, Ruth Madeley (BBC AMERICA's The Watch), Robert Softley Gale (My Left/Right Foot), Liz Carr (Silent Witness) and more. The groundbreaking series is written, performed and directed entirely by people with disabilities and will premiere on BBC America in 2020.

Through fictional monologues, Disability Monologues (wt) will portray the very real experiences of people with disabilities over the last 50 years in Britain. From the ignominy of discrimination and incarceration to the liberation of the electric wheelchair, there have been both great steps forward and terrible setbacks. These thought-provoking short films seek to challenge the world view that somehow, having a disability is a problem, or "not normal." But what is "normality" anyway?

"Disability is not talked about enough in the conversation of inclusion in film and television," said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. "Incredible shows like The A Word and THIS CLOSE on SundanceTV show that when you have more diverse people in front pf and behind the camera, then the work is stronger and that's exciting. We're delighted to air Disability Monologues (wt) on BBCA, this short form series joins a stellar group of shows we've aired with experimental, creative formats, like the GLAAD Media Award-nominated Queers, Snatches: Moments from Women's Lives, and the Emmy® Award-winning State of the Union."

Disability Monologues (wt) is a BBC America co-production with BBC Studios' Documentary Unit. The short form series is executive produced by Debbie Christie and written by Fraser, Hagan, Jack Thorne (Wonder), Genevieve Barr, Tom Wentworth and Matilda Ibini.





